AFC Telford United confident Ola Lawal is over injury issue as attacker signs

The 23-year-old front-runner, who joined the club in the second half of last season, has been training with the Bucks this summer to overcome a fractured kneecap injury sustained on Good Friday against Lowestoft.

And boss Kevin Wilkin is now confident with assurances Lawal, who is of Irish and Nigerian heritage, is over the serious injury that ruled him out of the closing weeks of last season, including the successful play-off bid.

Wilkin said: "It's not been an easy situation for Ola. He came in towards the end of last season and was just starting to find his feet when he got injured, which was a real blow for him and us.

"He's been training with us, and Beth (Lewis, physiotherapist) has been monitoring him in case there was any reaction to his injury. Once we'd got those assurances about his fitness, we were able to sit down and talk about him returning, and I'm pleased to be able to bring him back to the club."

Lawal, who counts Cove Rangers and Falkirk in Scotland among his former clubs, opened his goalscoring account for Telford in an important victory over Barwell at SEAH Stadium.

The pacy attacker featured in Saturday's 6-1 victory over Connah's Quay Nomads behind closed doors at Compton, Wolves' training ground.

Wilkin reckons Lawal is an exciting player who can continue to develop as Telford return to National League North.

"There are things we need to work on with Ola," added the boss. "But we like to think we can develop him further.

"He doesn't seem to have any lingering effects, mentally or physically, and he's a boy who has a lot of positive traits. He was really positive around the place when he came in last season.

"I think he celebrated promotion as much as any of the lads who actually played in the final, and he's been wanting to come back, which I think says something about the environment we're trying to create."