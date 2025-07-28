Shrewsbury Town frontman set for lengthy absence but club optimistic on others

The New Zealand frontman, 25, pulled up with what boss Michael Appleton fears is a significant problem that will 'not be a short' period out of contention.

The injury comes as a blow to Mata, who has this summer attempted to make his mark on the Town squad having spent the last 18 months or so away on loan in the Republic of Ireland his native New Zealand.

But he was omitted from Saturday's squad in the 2-2 draw against Premier League new-boys Burnley at Croud Meadow and Appleton confirmed he will not be available for some time.

"The only downside is Max Mata picked up a hamstring which looks like it could keep him out for a while," Appleton said.

"Pre-season is about limiting the injuries to as little as you can, unfortunately Max looks like he could be out for a couple of months at least, maybe longer. The rest are in pretty good shape."

Shrewsbury are optimistic new loan goalkeeper Elyh Harrison is only suffering from heavy bruising from the draw against the Clarets.

Teen Harrison, the Manchester United prospect who moved to Town on loan at the start of last week, was withdrawn at a half-time.

"The only concern in the group (from Burnley) was Elyh, which I'm hoping is more of a bruise than anything else," said the Town boss. "The plan was for him to play 90 minutes and if it was a league game he probably would've played 90 minutes.

"He's got a heavy bruise on the top of the foot where he followed through and kicked the studs of the attacker but we're hoping it's just bruising and a sore one and one he can shake off."

Town attacker Ricardo Dinanga is set to return from rehab on an Achilles injury to begin training with his colleagues at Sundorne this week.

The club are optimistic midfield recruit Tom Sang can return to training later in the week after a couple of weeks on the sidelines with a minor issue.