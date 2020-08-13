National success for Will Edwards

The 20-year-old from Ellesmere claimed the National Under-21 title at the NAF Five Star British Showjumping National Championships.

The event took place at the International Arena at Bolesworth and also served as a viewing class for the national youth team selectors.

The 1.45m course asked a number of questions of the riders all hoping to impress the selectors and it was just five combinations that jumped clear in the first round to qualify for the jump-off.

And it was Edwards who took top billing.

Riding SHW Candies B, a 10-year-old mare owned by his father Carl, he made it clear he meant business from the start. Riding a forward paced round he didn’t take a check until he approached the final fence to jump clear in a time of 40.13 seconds.

Another Shropshire rider, Dorrington’s Olivia Poole, also caught the eye. The 21-year-old, riding 10 year-old mare Quality, came home in fourth place after picking up four penalty points.