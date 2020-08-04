Davies back on the podium as World Superbikes returns

The Mid Wales star Chaz followed up this fourth place on Saturday with a second in Sunday's final race, to sit fifth over all in the championship after two rounds.

Sunday also marked a one-two for the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team, in Jerez, Spain, as Daies' team-mate, Scott Redding, secured back-to-back wins to lead the World Superbike series.

Davies, 32, from Presteigne, used a valuable second-row start, following his fifth place in the Superpole race, to launch himself towards the leading pack.

The Welshman engaged in a duel with Tomas Razgatlioglu on lap three, taking third place before chasing down reigning world champion Jonathan Rea, whom he overtook two laps later.

Davies said: "I'm very happy to be back on the podium.

"My goal was to fight for the top three positions in all the races, but unfortunately I couldn't do it.

"I think the start was a key factor in getting this result.

"I want to thank my team for the great work they have done on the bike since Friday morning.

"Now we go to Portimao with great enthusiasm and conviction".

Davies, starting from seventh on the grid during Saturday's opening race, had slipped to 11th by the first corner but soon started an exciting comeback, rising fifth place by lap five.

After passing Loris Baz with three laps to go, he battled for a podium with Razgatlioglu until the last corner, but could not quite make up the ground, eventually settling for a fourth-placed finish.

Davies, speaking on Saturday, said: "Unfortunately, the start wasn't the best and it compromised the possibility of fighting for the podium from the very first laps.

"During the race, however, the pace was good and allowed me to recover many positions."

The result leaves Redding at the top of the standings with on 98 points after two rounds, with Davies fifth on 57.

The World Superbike series now heads to Portugal for round three this weekend (AUG 7-9).