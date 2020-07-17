World adventure finally starting for Booth-Amos

The Newport star has switched from MotoGP to race with RT Motorsports by SKM - Kawasaki in World Supersport 300 class.

The 23-year-old had originally set his sights on winning a world title, aiming to the add to the British Motostar crown he secured in 2017.

With coronavirus having wreaked havoc on all motorsport across the globe, Booth-Amos will finally be able to make his debut for the team, and in the series, when the World Superbike series returns to action in Jerez, Spain, from July 31 until August 2.

In preparation for the supersport opener, he joined fellow RT Motorsports by SKM - Kawasaki IDM riders Colin Velthuizen, Marvin Siebdrath, Micky Winkler, Jorke Erwig and Luca de Vleeschauwer for a test session at the TT Circuit of Assen, in the Netherlands, on Wednesday (JUL 1).

However, it has not been such great news for all his new team-mates as Dorren Loureiro and Dino Iozzo will not be able to race at all during 2020 due to Covid-19 restrictions that have been placed on South Africans, although both have been retained for 2021.

However, the RT Motorsports by SKM - Kawasaki line-up still remains strong with Booth-Amos joined by Nick Kalinin and Tom Bramich on the World Supersport 300 grid.

Before the season kicks off, all three riders will take part in further test sessions at Aragon and Cartagena, also in Spain – the country Booth-Amos calls home these days – to prepare for a revised weekend of schedules as organisers try to squeeze in as many rounds and races as possible.

Meetings this year will include an additional race on Saturdays, after the Tissot Superpole sessions have been completed.

Team manager Rob Vennegoor said: “It is a big relief that we can race soon again in the World Supersport 300.

“Hopefully there will be an IDM Supersport 300 calendar soon as well, but we all understand this is a difficult job given the current circumstances.

“The last months were not easy for all of us and we would like to thank our riders, sponsors, partners, team members and fans for the great support during the corona break.

“But, on the other hand, we feel very sorry for both Dorren and Dino that they will miss the World Supersport 300 races this year as it is almost impossible to travel between South Africa and Europe.

“We already look forward to see them back in 2021.”

Following the opening World Supersport 300 round Jerez, Booth-Amos and the rest of the team will travel to Portimao, in Portugal, August 7-9.

The next three rounds then take place in Spain, with the first two at Aragon, August 28-30, and then September 4-6, followed by Catalunya, September 18-20.

The championship then heads to Magny Cours, in France, October 2-4.