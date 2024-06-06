Police appeal for help as the investigate A5 car crash near Telford that killed a man

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The collision took place on the A5 from Redhill to Crackley Bank at around 7pm on Tuesday, and involved a black Mercedes and silver Ford Mondeo.

A man in his 40s died at the scene with ambulance, fire and police crews all in attendance.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "Unfortunately despite best efforts of the emergency services, a man in his 40s was pronounced dead at the scene, with two other people taken to hospital with serious injuries.

West Midlands Ambulance Service sent two ambulances, two paramedic officers, the Air Ambulance Critical Care Car from Cosford and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Tatenhill to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “On arrival, crews found three patients.

“The first patient, a man, was in a critical condition.

“He was removed from the vehicle with the assistance of fire colleagues and ambulance staff immediately began administering advanced life support but sadly, despite everyone’s best efforts, he could not be saved and was confirmed dead at the scene.

“A second man from the same car was already out of the vehicle.

“He was treated for potentially serious injuries before being conveyed on blue lights via land ambulance to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further treatment.

“A third man, the driver of the second vehicle, was removed from the car with assistance from fire colleagues and treated by medics for serious injuries.

“He was taken via land ambulance to Royal Stoke University Hospital.”

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent three appliances from Telford Central and Wellington, with firefighters having to use cutting equipment to release people trapped in the cars.

Anyone with any information about the collision or was driving on the A5 at the time of the collision and may have dashcam footage is asked to contact PC Simon Fearn by emailing simon.fearn@westmercia.police.uk or by calling 01743 237485, quoting incident number 00386_I_04062024.

Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.