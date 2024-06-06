Shrewsbury announce two more pre-season friendlies

Salop have already announced clashes with AFC Telford United and Oldham Athletic - and will head to Brackley on July 13 for a 3pm kick off.

The non-league side, managed by former Salop defender Gavin Cowan, suffered a play-off final defeat to Boston United at the end of the campaign.

Salop are also set to take on newly promoted Derby County in pre-season.

They held Derby to a draw at Pride Park last season - while beating the Rams in the home league fixture earlier in the campaign.

The Rams will head to the Croud Meadow on July 27 at 3pm.