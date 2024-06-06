Shrewsbury announce two more pre-season friendlies
Shrewsbury Town are set to visit National League North outfit Brackley Town for a pre-season outing.
By Jonny Drury
Published
Salop have already announced clashes with AFC Telford United and Oldham Athletic - and will head to Brackley on July 13 for a 3pm kick off.
The non-league side, managed by former Salop defender Gavin Cowan, suffered a play-off final defeat to Boston United at the end of the campaign.
Salop are also set to take on newly promoted Derby County in pre-season.
They held Derby to a draw at Pride Park last season - while beating the Rams in the home league fixture earlier in the campaign.
The Rams will head to the Croud Meadow on July 27 at 3pm.