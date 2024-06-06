Wolves still in race for Che Adams
Wolves are still in the race to sign Che Adams but face competition from Premier League rivals.
Gary O'Neil tried to add Adams to his attacking ranks last summer but Wolves were unable to agree a deal with Southampton.
Wolves remain interested in the striker and have been in talks to sign him on a free transfer for a number of weeks, with his contract expiring this summer.
The club remain in the race to sign him, however they face strong competition from top flight rivals.