Fabio Silva reveals his future plans

The 21-year-old was handed the No.9 shirt at Molineux last summer, but only managed one Carabao Cup goal before joining Rangers on loan in the Scottish Premiership in January.

That was his third loan spell away from Wolves since signing for £35million in September 20. And now he is hoping for a permanent move away.

“It’s no secret that I don’t want to stay at Wolverhampton,” said Silva, in an interview with Spanish news outlet Relevo. “We both agree, now we have to try to find the best situation for both of us to be happy.”

And hinting that his next move could well be permanent – despite his contract running until the summer of 2026 – Silva added: “It’s not good to change countries all the time.