Captain Chey Dunkley shuns Shrewsbury Town to join League Two new-boys Chesterfield

The centre-back's contract at Croud Meadow expired this summer and he has turned down fresh terms offered by head coach Paul Hurst to switch to the division below.

Dunkley spent two seasons at Shrewsbury having been recruited by Steve Cotterill and was made captain last summer. His final appearance for Town was his 100th for the club but the 32-year-old defender has shunned the club's offer and instead heads to Derbyshire on a lengthy three-year contract.

Ambitious Chesterfield won the National League title last season and are managed by Paul Cook, who Dunkley worked under at previous club Wigan.

"I must start with a massive thank you to all involved in bringing me to this wonderful club including the chairman and the previous coaching and medical staff," Dunkley said in a statement.

"This has ultimately allowed me to rebuild myself while playing regular football. As of now, it's been a massive honour to represent Shrewsbury Town Football Club and to be part of its ongoing history.

"An honourable mention should go out to the many special people that keep the cogs turning at the club, from the board to the ground staff, our employees to the community, and lastly, the backroom staff at the training ground that helps the the players on a day-to-day basis, thank you."

Dunkley is the latest departure from Croud Meadow after boss Hurst had previously confirmed the likelihood that goalkeeper Marko Marosi will also turn down a deal and leave at the end of his contract.

Striker Daniel Udoh's future hangs in the balance having been offered terms, alongside defender Aaron Pierre.

Dunkley added: "My first year at Salop brought well cherished memories from pushing for the play-offs, to achieving the second best finish in the club's EFL history. A fantastic team was built which we observed a strong core of players, supported by influential loans.

"Having said this, I'd like to take the time to thank my team-mates for the togetherness in the squad, coupled with the the great support from our fans, which was unmatched.

"Heading into the 23/24 season illustrated more honours and responsibility for myself as I became club captain which is a proud milestone for me and my family. However, leading into this season presented a massive reshuffle for the club's future and stability.

"Although it was not the heights of the previous season the fans remained with us throughout these challenging times home and away and for that I commend you all.

"Now, with the present gaffer in charge, hopefully Town can rebuild and potentially go one better than the memorable 2017/18 season. No doubt I'll be following as I'll always be a proud Salopian."