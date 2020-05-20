Freya Anderson still working on Tokyo bid

The 19-year-old, who has spent the last five years with Ellesmere Titans under the stewardship of Alan Bircher, is preparing for her switch to Bath, one of British Swimming’s national centres.

Anderson, who already boasts Commonwealth and world bronze medals, is gearing up towards her first Olympics while staying in shape as best as possible during the health pandemic.

“It’ll still be (building towards) Tokyo, and because I’m moving clubs from Ellesmere to Bath, I’m really excited to get a new start,” said Anderson. “There will be a new coaching environment and the goal still remains the same, which is the Olympics, it’s just a year later.”

The freestyle star has been completing cardio exercise routines daily with a mix of running, cycling and rowing.

While admitting keeping fit without access to a pool has been ‘a bit weird’, Anderson said technology has helped her stay in touch with coaches and friends.

“It has been hard. In the world we live in now with technology I’ve been able to keep in touch with everyone,” she said.

“We’ve had Zoom calls and FaceTimes with coaches and friends. I’ve got my family with me as well which is really good, I’ve not spent this much time with them in five years.

“They are things to be grateful for, but it’s not the normal, which is a bit weird.”