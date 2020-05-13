Social Media Watch - May 13

With all of professional European sport on an indefinite hiatus, athletes from around the continent have been finding novel ways to keep themselves fit and entertained during the forced postponement.

Dean Burmester

One dream of many golf players out there is to bag a hole in one - but let's face it, not everyone will manage the feat.

However, despite not playing on a real course, South African pro Dean Burmester did just that!

Playing from home in the BMW Indoor Invitational, which is played virtually, Burmester aced the 8th hole at the Old Course at St. Andrews.

Jumping for joy after bagging the miraculous shot, Burmester was obviously very pleased with himself - and who can blame him?

Back garden goals 😍



Dean Burmester made a hole-in-one at home during the opening event of the BMW Indoor Invitational pic.twitter.com/Uo70TDRMRb — Sky Sports (@SkySports) May 11, 2020

Matheus Pereira

A while back we shared a video of West Brom star Matheus Pereira getting some home workouts in - and it looks like he's back at it.

With players getting called back for individual training sessions, they might not need to worry too much about keeping fit at home in the not-so distant future, but for now the Brazilian isn't taking any chances.

Working with ladders and hurdles, Pereira is keeping in tip-top shape - and even getting some weights in too.

Seems like Albion's on-loan star will be returning in brilliant physical condition.

Johan Tonnoir

Not as widely covered as football or golf, free running is growing in popularity - but like other sports the coronavirus outbreak has taken its toll.

Not being able to go outdoors is a pretty key blow for performers, but now it seems they're venturing out as rules are relaxed slightly.

Johan Tonnoir is one such performer, who has taken to the streets of Paris in a face mask to make sure he'll be ready to get back into action at any moment.

Performing flips and incredibly acrobatic moves in the French capital - it's fair to say nothing will stop him getting his practice in!

VIDEO: Freerunner Johan Tonnoir spins and flips through the centre of Paris, overflowing with energy after 2 months in lockdown pic.twitter.com/pAKbRD80Lg — AFP news agency (@AFP) May 12, 2020

Monty Panesar

Home workouts can be hit and miss, but not to worry, Monty Panesar is here to help you out.

Releasing a number of home workout videos, the 38-year-old spinner is helping cricket fans stay fit, with as little equipment as possible.

His latest video shows fans how to get a solid back workout in with two chairs and a cricket bat - something you'd imagine most fans of the sport will have handy.

It's inventive, we'll give him that!