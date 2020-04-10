Ludlow meet is off

A spokesperson for Ludlow said: “We have just had it confirmed that we will not be racing in May, so our May meetings are now officially abandoned.”

General manager and clerk of the course Simon Sherwood had previously spoken of the financial impact that racing suspension due to the Covid-19 pandemic would cause.

“It’s a big financial blow for us, it’s our income,” he said. “Without the crowds we would have been able to keep going, just, but now without the racing, it’s our main source of income.”