English professional football suspended until at least April 30

In a joint statement issued on Thursday by the sport’s major stakeholders it was confirmed the Premier League and EFL will remain suspended until at least April 30, though the deadline for finishing the season has been extended indefinitely.

The statement, issued by the FA, Premier League, EFL, women’s professional game, LMA and PFA underlined a commitment to completing the current season no matter the timescale.

It read: “We are united in our commitment to finding ways of resuming the 2019/20 football season and ensuring all domestic and European club league and cup matches are played as soon as it is safe and possible to do so.

“We have collectively supported UEFA in postponing EURO 2020 to create space in the calendar to ensure domestic and European club league and cup matches have an increased opportunity to be played and, in doing so, maintain the integrity of each competition.”

Professional football was originally suspended last week until the first weekend in April but this further extension, in the wake of a deepening national crisis, means football is likely to be played deep into the summer and possibly beyond.

The statement continued: “The FA’s Rules and Regulations state that ‘the season shall terminate not later than the 1 June’ and ‘each competition shall, within the limit laid down by The FA, determine the length of its own playing season’.

“However, The FA’s Board has agreed for this limit to be extended indefinitely for the 2019/20 season in relation to Professional Football.

“Additionally, we have collectively agreed that the professional game in England will be further postponed until no earlier than 30 April.”