Megan Jones through to table tennis finals

The 15-year-old from Telford finished third at the qualifying tournament at the David Ross Sports Village in Nottingham, where a top-10 spot was needed to book a place at the finals.

She will now compete alongside the top-22 ranked senior English players at the same venue from February 28 to March 1 and could earn a plum draw against one of England’s leading players, including 2018 Commonwealth Games medallists Tin-Tin Ho, Maria Tsaptsinos and Denise Payet.

Jones, of Priorslee, said: “I wasn’t really expecting it. I was one of the lowest ranked in my group, but I managed to play really well and make it through to the knockouts.

“There were some really close matches for me – six of them went all the way to five sets.

“The highlight for me was beating the top seed Amy Marriott – I have never beaten her before.”