Wolves right in the mix for play-off place

The Monmore Green side delivered a crucial 47-43 victory at the National Speedway Stadium in Manchester last night, writes Phil Lanning.

It could turn out to be a pivotal result with throws the Parrys International Wolves into the top-four mix for play-off places.

The clash of the old foes had everything with great racing and even fists thrown as the visitors grabbed the win.

Boss Adams said: “We don’t know how significant that result is right now. It certainly puts the cat among the pigeons.

“We’ve now got another massive match on Monday against Poole, we have to make sure we don’t undo the good work we’ve done. Every team bar Peterborough are in the mix and there’s a lot of matches to be ridden just yet. We’ve just got to keep up this good form.”

Belle Vue lost Max Fricke through injury prior to the meeting and then fellow heat leader Kenneth Bjerre was delayed in traffic.

Then Rory Schlein and Steve Worrall ended up in an after-race scrap following heat 10 as the drama continued to unfold.

But Wolves kept their cool to hold on, with Thorsell reeling off three classy wins in the second half of the meeting to see the visitors home after Bjerre arrived late to produce 12 points.

In truth, all the Monmore team played their part. Luke Becker was excellent early on while Schlein and Sam Masters were solid. Nick Morris popped out to win a crucial heat 14 when it was most needed.

However, Howarth’s paid 10 performance from reserve probably swung the result the way of Wolves.

Adams added: “We weren’t very happy that the meeting was delayed to allow Kenneth Bjerre time to arrive after he was stuck in traffic. We will speak to the authorities about that.

“Jacob Thorsell and Kyle Howarth were excellent tonight. Especially Kyle because he’s riding with an injury so it was vital.”

BELLE VUE 43: Kenneth Bjerre 12, Jaimon Lidsey 10+2, Dimitri Berge 7+1, Jye Etheridge 7, Steve Worrall 5+1, Dan Bewley 2+1.

Wolverhampton 47: Jacob Thorsell 10+1, Kyle Howarth 8+2, Sam Masters 8+1, Rory Schlein 7+1, Nick Morris 6, Luke Becker 5, Ryan Douglas 3+2.