The defender was left out of the squad that were beaten by Derby County amid continued speculation surrounding his future.

And that has now ramped up with the news that Heggem is heading to Italy to finalise a £10m switch to Bologna just a year on from his arrival at the club.

The impressive defender departs Albion after a stellar campaign that has saw him become one of the club's most important players.

Given his impact since his arrival from Norway, Heggem will leave a sizeable hole at the heart of the Albion backline.

But on Saturday against Blackburn Rovers - and then on Tuesday evening against Derby, we saw why Albion can be slightly relaxed about the defender's departure.