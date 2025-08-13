Shrewsbury Town player ratings after cup exit at Grimsby

Elyh Harrison

The goalkeeper made his Shrewsbury debut and produced an excellent penalty save in the first half. His all-round performance was excellent too.

Promising: 9

Luca Hoole

Tough evening for many in the Town back five, and from an offensive point of view, Hoole was not able to get high up the pitch and offer that attacking outlet on the right.

Tough: 5

Tom Anderson

Moved out to play on the right side of the back three on this occasion, and also found it difficult. Playing out from the back was hard for Town all night.

Tricky: 5

Toto Nsiala

The defender has not played a great deal of competitive football this year, and you could see that in his performance at Blundell Park - he looked nervy.

Nervy: 5