West Brom debrief: Irritation but intent and several more steps forward

The Baggies looked to be heading through against Derby courtesy of Aune Heggebo's second-half goal but Joe Ward struck deep into stoppage time and the Rams were successful on penalties.

Here are some considered views in the latest debrief.

Irritation but intent

Head coach Ryan Mason clearly cut a disappointed figure in his post-match press duties after his side fell short on spot-kicks.

But, removing himself from the outcome, the Baggies boss seemed very satisfied with the performance generally, and rightly so. Albion were some way better than league rivals Derby. The hosts created more and better chances and their play generally followed the encouraging trend of Saturday's win over Blackburn.

Mason named a stronger starting line-up than his counterpart John Eustace, so perhaps there was more onus on the home side, but the call to go with a strong side was refreshing to The Hawthorns faithful who have longed for domestic cup competitions to be taken seriously.

Isaac Price gets a shot away against Derby. The Albion attacker once again gave a fine display. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Twenty efforts at goal and six on target bodes well. Albion's expected goals (xG) was a little low at 1.50 but the eye test showed several decent chances. An incredible stat was 35 touches in the opposition box to five - but the visitors only needed one, late on.

The hosts were guilty at times of too many touches in Derby's penalty area.

It was easy to see why Mason liked a lot of what he saw and supporters likewise - especially the intent to progress.





Useful squad exercise