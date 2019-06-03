Shropshire horse trainer Mark Brisbourne sending out his final rides

The handler, who has been given notice to vacate his Ness Strange stables in Great Ness, near Shrewsbury, was sending two horses to Wolverhampton, ending a training career that has seen him hit the heights of the racing world.

Together with his daughter, assistant trainer and amateur jockey Becky Brisbourne, they were set to saddle Manfadh and Clive Clifton in the 7.45pm handicap.

Becky tweeted: “I’m heartbroken and always saw Ness Strange Stables as a place I would one day train from but it is not to be.”

Things will never be the same but we have to be grateful for so much in life and not dwell on the sad times. I'm heartbroken and always saw Ness Strange Stables as a place I would one day train from but it is not to be. Time to make the best of a bad situation and move forward. https://t.co/vnLt84SJ5o — becky brisbourne (@BeckyBrisbourne) May 28, 2019

Her father said he was forced to quit the training ranks when the owner of Ness Strange stables, the Earl of Bradford, got planning permission to turn it into five homes.