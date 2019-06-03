Menu

Shropshire horse trainer Mark Brisbourne sending out his final rides

Shrewsbury | Sport

Shropshire horse trainer Mark Brisbourne was today sending out his final runners after a career that spanned almost 30 years and 560 winners,

The handler, who has been given notice to vacate his Ness Strange stables in Great Ness, near Shrewsbury, was sending two horses to Wolverhampton, ending a training career that has seen him hit the heights of the racing world.

Together with his daughter, assistant trainer and amateur jockey Becky Brisbourne, they were set to saddle Manfadh and Clive Clifton in the 7.45pm handicap.

Becky tweeted: “I’m heartbroken and always saw Ness Strange Stables as a place I would one day train from but it is not to be.”

Her father said he was forced to quit the training ranks when the owner of Ness Strange stables, the Earl of Bradford, got planning permission to turn it into five homes.

