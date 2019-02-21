Derek O’Connor enjoys his rare outing at Ludlow

O’Connor is usually a wanted man at this time of year, with the Cheltenham Festival on the horizon, but he is not often sighted at the midweek meetings.

It was Henry Oliver who attracted him over to ride in the His Royal Highness The Prince Of Wales Challenge Trophy Amateur Riders’ Handicap Chase on a horse he partnered in two point-to-points in Ireland – and the punters fairly piled in.

Sent off the 6-4 favourite, he had to work hard to fend off Uhlan Bute before prevailing by a neck.

“You always feel a little bit of pressure when you get the top boys over, so it’s nice the horse delivered for him,” Oliver told Racing TV.

“He gave him a lovely ride. He was jumping slightly left, but he let him roll out on the second circuit so he came a bit straighter.

“He had to be game and stick his head out. Derek said he might be better going the other way (left), and he has an option in the Kim Muir (at Cheltenham next month), so we’ll see how he is.”

Kilfilum Cross was the last of five successive winning favourites on the card – which began with Monsieur D’Arque (1-4 favourite) in the first division of the Simply Delicious Cakes Maiden Hurdle for Dan and Harry Skelton, before Nigel and Sam Twiston-Davies took the second with Kingofthecotswolds (15-8).

Azzerti (1-10) then landed prohibitive odds in the Oyster Communications Novices’ Chase for Wayne Hutchinson and Alan King, before Richard Johnson teamed up with Ton Lacey to win the Michael Lumsden Memorial Handicap Hurdle with Flashing Glance (7-4).

The run ended when odds-on shot Champagne Well crossed the line first in the Marches Vets Maiden Hurdle but hampered Redzor (4-1) – which meant the Skeltons were celebrating a double.

Fergal O’Brien, trainer of Champagne Well, did not have to wait long for compensation as Quantum Of Solace (2-1), another winning favourite, took the Jenkinsons Caterers Novices’ Handicap Chase.