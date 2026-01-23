Harry Styles says it is ‘hard to tell’ if he will still make music in 20 years

Former One Direction star Harry Styles has said it is “hard to tell” whether he will still be making music in 20 or 30 years’ time.

It comes after the 31-year-old announced his first tour in three years, including six nights at Wembley Stadium this summer, and his fourth studio album Kiss All The Time, Disco, Occasionally, which will be released on March 6.

Asked whether he would still be releasing music in another 20 or 30 years by Scott Mills on the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show, Styles said: “It’s so hard to tell, I love music so much, so it’s hard for me to imagine me not making music, and as the future comes on and how, what shape that takes in my life and stuff.

“Time will tell but right now I’m really excited to kind of be starting again.”

The singer’s first single in almost four years, titled Aperture, was released at midnight on Friday and the Worcestershire-born singer spoke about the song’s importance on his upcoming album.

He added: “I think the song was the last song that was made for the album. So, it kind of ended up being this really perfect mission statement of what a lot of the album was about.

“The opening and kind of allowing for more things, and in turn allowing for more like positive things to come into your life, was a lot about what this song and this album as a whole was about for me.”

Styles also spoke about bringing Shania Twain on board as a special guest for the Wembley performances in June, saying she was part of his musical upbringing.

Styles released his new single on Friday (Ian West/PA)

He said: “I mean, I’m honoured and like very amazed that she’s coming with us.

“She’s someone who musically has been in my life for a really long time.

“I remember some of my earliest memories of learning songs and singing in the car with my mum listening to Shania Twain, so for me it’s like very full circle.”

Following the announcement, Twain posted on Instagram: “Let’s go London. All I’ve got is good memories of summer in the UK. From Party In The Park in the 90s to more recent adventures at Glastonbury and BST (British Summer Time) Hyde Park.

“For as long as I can remember I’ve had major UK specific items on my bucket list and I’m ticking them off one by one… can’t believe at 60, I tick a really big one off – playing Wembley Stadium, and with someone I love and admire so much, @harrystyles.

“Londoners sign me up for Wimbledon viewing, Pimm’s o’ clock, horse riding, sunny days and long summer evenings with friends. Cheers.”

The 31-year-old singer revealed his latest global tour would be kicking off in May this year (Ian West/PA)

He revealed his global tour, named Together, Together – which will see him play in major cities including London, Amsterdam, New York, Sao Paulo, Mexico City, Melbourne and Sydney, beginning in May this year – in a post on Instagram on Thursday.

The star also announced a series of special guests, including Man! I Feel Like A Woman singer Twain, DJ Jamie XX, rising electroclash duo Fcukers, Swedish singer-songwriter Robyn and Blue Lights singer Jorja Smith.

The tour, which will last seven months, will see Styles’ Wembley Stadium run begin on June 12, and 30 shows at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

The Grammy award winner will also head to the Netherlands to perform in Amsterdam for six nights and take to the stage in Sao Paulo, Brazil, and Mexico City, Mexico, for two nights each.

Styles will also head to Australia for the tour, spending two nights in both Sydney and Melbourne.

Tickets for Styles’ London leg of the tour will go on a pre-sale on January 26 at 11am, before going on general sale on January 30 at 11am.

Styles’ new album will be his first since 2022 and the As It Was singer has kept a low profile since his Love On Tour run of gigs came to an end in 2023.

The star launched his solo career after he and fellow One Direction members Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson went on hiatus in 2016, almost a year after Zayn Malik left the group.

Payne died at the age of 31 in October 2024 after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina and the boyband’s surviving members reunited at his funeral alongside former manager Simon Cowell in November that year.

Styles released his self-titled debut solo album in 2017, followed by Fine Line in 2019 and Harry’s House (2022) – the first and third releases reaching number one in the UK charts.

Styles has also had two UK number one singles as a solo artist with As It Was and Sign Of The Times, and has won multiple Grammy and Brit awards.