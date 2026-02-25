Raye to perform at this year’s Brit Awards in Manchester

Singer-songwriter Raye is the final performer to be announced for this year’s Brit Awards.

The 28-year-old, real name Rachel Keen, joins a star-studded list of performers previously announced for the ceremony and live broadcast, including former One Direction member Harry Styles and Grammy-winner Olivia Dean.

Other musical names performing at the show being held at Manchester’s Co-op Live on February 28 include rock band Wolf Alice, Mark Ronson and American singer-songwriter Sombr, whose real name is Shane Boose.

Raye performed at Glastonbury last summer (Yui Mok/PA)

Raye, who is nominated in the pop act category this year, said: “We are so grateful to the Brit Awards for having us back on their stage. Me and the band are very excited. Lots of love, Raye.”

She previously made history in 2024 when she took home six gongs at the Brit Awards, the most of any artist in one night, with her wins including songwriter and artist of the year.

She has had two UK number one singles: Escapism, featuring rapper 070 Shake, and Where Is My Husband! which this year is nominated in the song of the year category at the Brit Awards.

This year’s nominations list is topped by Lola Young and pop star Dean, who each have five nominations.

Dean, 26, has had a UK chart-topping single, Man I Need, and she is also known for tracks such as Nice To Each Other, So Easy (To Fall In Love) and A Couple Minutes.

Young, 25, won a Grammy this year in the best pop solo performance category for her hit song Messy, and at the Brit Awards is up for best pop act, artist of the year, breakthrough act, best alternative and rock act and best song.

Elsewhere, Britpop band Pulp have scored their first nomination in 30 years, in the best group category, while last year’s Mercury Prize winner Sam Fender has four nominations.

Lily Allen, whose album West End Girl caused a stir when it was released last year, is nominated in three categories – for best album, artist of the year, and pop act.

Alex Warren’s Ordinary is competing with US popstars including Taylor Swift, Chappell Roan, Gracie Abrams and Sabrina Carpenter in the international song of the year category.

PinkPantheress is producer of the year (Ian West/PA)

Advance winners already announced include Oasis’ Noel Gallagher, who will be named Songwriter Of The Year, while record producer and DJ Ronson will be honoured with the outstanding contribution to music award.

Gallagher, who has achieved huge success both in Oasis and with Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, has won multiple Brit awards in the past.

Singer-songwriter PinkPantheress, whose real name is Victoria Walker, is the recipient of this year’s Producer of the Year Award.

The 24-year-old is the first woman and youngest ever artist to win the accolade, according to the Brit Awards.

The ceremony will be hosted by comedian and actor Jack Whitehall and will be broadcast on ITV and ITVX.