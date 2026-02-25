‘Cinema is place of transformation’: Oliver Laxe on his desert rave film Sirat

Director Oliver Laxe says he wants audiences to have an immersive experience when watching his film Sirat.

The French-born, Galician filmmaker believes cinema should be a powerful visual and auditory experience, one that allows audiences to feel things they cannot encounter in everyday life.

His fourth film, Sirat, has been nominated for Best International Film and Best Sound at the Oscars.

Set in the mountains of southern Morocco, it follows a father (Sergi Lopez) and his son (Bruno Nunez Arjona) who arrive at a remote rave in search of Mar, their missing daughter and sister.

Writer and director Oliver Laxe on set of Sirat (Quim Vives/PA)

Surrounded by electronic music and a raw, unfamiliar sense of freedom, they follow a group of ravers heading to one final party in the desert.

As they venture deeper into the burning wilderness, the journey forces them to confront their own limits.

“This is my fourth film and my work reflects a radical belief in and trust in cinema,” the 43-year-old filmmaker told the Press Association.

“For me, the ontology of cinema is image and sound. We spent 10 years writing the script for Sirat, constantly changing and refining it. In the end, it was just 50 pages. I wanted fewer pages and more cinema.

“Cinema has its own specific tools to express things. We’re living in a time when people aren’t going to the cinema as much, partly because many scenes now feel like television series. And you don’t go to the cinema to watch television, you stay at home for that.

“We have to remember that cinemas and theatres are places of transformation. They are spaces where people can feel things they cannot experience in their everyday lives.”

Sergi Lopez and Bruno Nunez Arjona star in Sirat (Quim Vives/PA)

The film, which features dialogue in French, Spanish, and Arabic, explores themes of life, death, and fragility.

“It’s important to connect with your fragility,” Laxe explained.

“We wanted people to ‘die’ while watching the film, because we think it’s healthy to die, metaphorically. We have to die more.

“We live in a society that is constantly escaping from death, and that makes us more immature and more afraid of everything. So it’s good to use cinema and theatres as places for catharsis.”

The film premiered last year at the Cannes Film Festival, where it won the Grand Jury Prize.

Speaking about the movie’s award recognition, Laxe said: “Being nominated for two Oscars is huge. But being nominated with a film like Sirat, something so radical and artistic, such a bold proposition is even more powerful. It gives me a lot of confidence for the future.

“For my next film, I feel I have a real opportunity to use this weapon that is cinema to heal. I would like it to be another kind of ceremony for people. This film is shock therapy. The next one will offer more therapy than shock.”

Sirat is in UK cinemas on Friday.