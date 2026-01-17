Another contestant is unmasked on The Masked Singer

Shakespears Sister singer Marcella Detroit has been unmasked as Gargoyle on The Masked Singer.

The 73-year-old lost out to Sloth in the sing-off on Saturday’s episode of the ITV singing competition, which had a spooky theme, with presenter Joel Dommett dressed as Wednesday Addams.

Speaking after being unmasked, she told Dommett: “I have had an incredible time, the people, except you, the people have been so nice and wonderful, and you’re so cute.

“And you’re all great, I mean thank you.”

As Gargoyle she sang Joan Jett’s Bad Reputation in the sing-off, where she lost out to Sloth who sung Flash, Bang, Wallop from the 1967 film Half A Sixpence.

The show ended with Detroit singing her band’s 1992 hit Stay.

Speaking after leaving the show, the American singer said: “I’m really sad to go. It’s been an incredible experience.

“Everyone has been so nice and so much fun. Very helpful, really kind. I got the offer at the beginning of the summer and my husband is British and we have wanted to come back to England for quite some time.

“My husband has been wonderful in that he has come to live with me in America for a few decades, but he was missing his homeland and we’ve been saying after the pandemic happened, we really want to get back to England and spend some time there.

“Then we got this opportunity, the universe just put it in our laps, we were like ‘oh my god, this is so perfect’. So that was one of the reasons and I also thought it would be so much fun.”

Made up of Detroit and former Bananarama member Siobhan Fahey, Shakespears Sister have achieved three UK top 10 singles including a number one in Stay, and two top 10 albums.

Some of their best known songs include You’re History, I Don’t Care and Hello (Turn Your Radio On).

