Stone Roses bass player Gary ‘Mani’ Mounfield who was due to visit West Midlands on tour dies aged 63

Former Stone Roses and Primal Scream bass player Gary ‘Mani’ Mounfield has died aged 63, his former bandmate Ian Brown has confirmed.

Taking to X on Thursday, Brown posted “rest in peace Mani” alongside a kiss, while Tim Burgess, the lead singer of fellow indie band The Charlatans, said the late musician “never failed to bring a smile to my face”.

Mounfield, who was due to tour the UK and come to the Buttermarket in Shrewsbury and Dudley Town Hall with his show 'The Stone Roses, Primal Scream, and Me – An Intimate Evening With Gary ‘Mani’ Mounfield', was part of The Stone Roses’ classic line-up alongside singer Brown, guitarist John Squire and drummer Alan ‘Reni’ Wren.

He worked on the Manchester band’s well-known 1989 self-titled debut album, which featured hits such as I Wanna Be Adored, She Bangs The Drums and I Am The Resurrection, which is underpinned by his prowling bassline, and its harder-rocking 1994 follow-up Second Coming.

Posting a picture of himself with his arm around Mounfield, Burgess said: “I shared this photo a week or so ago on Mani’s birthday – it never failed to bring a smile to my face – and that was exactly the same for the man himself.

“One of the absolute best in every way – such a beautiful friend. Love you Mani x x, never to be forgotten.”

After The Stone Roses broke-up in 1996, citing musical differences, Mounfield joined Scottish rock band Primal Scream, first playing on their album Vanishing Point, released a year later, where his bass playing was a key part of krautrock-influenced lead single Kowalski.

Mounfield would go on to record four more albums with the band, including their electro-punk classic XTRMNTR in 2000, Evil Heat (2002), Riot City Blues (2006), and Beautiful Future (2008), before leaving the band in 2011 to reform The Stone Roses.

Echo And The Bunnymen singer Ian McCulloch also posted a tribute to the bass player on X, saying his “thoughts and feelings” went out to his family.

McCulloch said: “I’m absolutely gutted to hear the news about Mani, who I have always loved and always will love, deeply and forever. Like a brother.

“I am in shock to be honest. Please tell me I’m just having a bad, bad dream.”

With the reformed band, the bass player went on a reunion tour around the world that year, which ran until 2013, and later recorded the comeback singles All For One and Beautiful Thing in 2016.

The band played a number of UK gigs in 2016 and 2017, including concerts at Manchester’s Heaton Park, Wembley Stadium and Glasgow’s Hampden Park, which would end up being the classic line-up’s last concert with Brown telling the crowd: “Don’t be sad that it’s over, be happy that it happened.”

He also had a guest role in the movie 24 Hour Party People (2002), and was in a supergroup called Freebass, with bass players Andy Rourke of The Smiths and Peter Hook of Joy Division and New Order, the group disbanded before releasing their debut album, It’s A Beautiful Life, in 2010.

The bass player was due to embark on a speaking tour in September 2026, called The Stone Roses, Primal Scream, And Me, which was due to see him reflect on his life in rock and roll.

Mounfield married his late wife Imelda after the two met during the 13-month recording of Second Coming at Rockfield Studios in Monmouth, Wales, and they had two sons together.

Away from music, the Manchester-born star was a keen fan of Manchester United, and often spoke about the team on TV and radio.