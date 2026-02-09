'Much Wenlock urged to fight 'horrendous' housing plan' - your letters, plus a silent snapshot of mining life near the end

You can enjoy other pictures from the past and more with our weekly FREE Nostalgia Newsletter - with scores of archive pictures and exclusive features on the history of Shropshire and Mid Wales - all sent to your inbox every Friday. Sign up here.

Pledge to fight homes plan

Having been turned away in their attempt to swamp Shifnal with 900 new dwellings, Boningdale Homes have turned their attention to the smaller town of Much Wenlock, where their application to build 300 houses will increase the housing stock in this beautiful little town by over one third!

Boningdale has, of course, ignored the fact that their proposal is contrary to Shropshire Council’s current and Draft Local Plans; even worse, they have ignored the wishes of local people by being completely non-compliant with the democratically-produced Much Wenlock Neighbourhood Plan and likewise the emerging Neighbourhood Plan.

The application totally ignores the impact that their traffic will have on the well-known congestion hotspot at the Gaskell Arms corner, even though they propose to build only a short distance away on the A458.

May I urge the good people of Wenlock and the Town Council and Shropshire Council to come out and defend the town by objecting to this application by every means possible. Together, like Shifnal, we can defeat this horrendous proposal.

DM Jones, Much Wenlock

Hat’s off to new knowledge

The Shropshire Star answered a question that has puzzled Uncle Norbert and I for ages; just what is the difference between the High Sheriff and the Lord-Lieutenant of the county? This was answered by a photo in the Star of 4/2, page 15; the High Sheriff gets to wear a big hat.

Peter Steggles, Rushbury

A great museum in all weathers

Another rainy day ‘forced’ our family to RAF Cosford. I’d forgotten what a wonderful museum it is. Please, everyone, pay a visit.

Scott Howe, Bridgnorth

