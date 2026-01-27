'We’re cascading downhill': Reader voices concern over taxes and support - your letters, plus a snapshot of shopping in the '80s

You can enjoy other pictures from the past and more with our weekly FREE Nostalgia Newsletter - with scores of archive pictures and exclusive features on the history of Shropshire and Mid Wales - all sent to your inbox every Friday. Sign up here.

Population stats are alarming

​Just searched internet and found out our population is 70,000,000 of those we know about.

Worrying thing is only 35,000,000 are working to pay for the non workers.

Even more worrying is that 1.5 million are on universal credits. So we must be cascading downhill to oblivion.

The workers cannot continue paying for others through their taxes. I’m 78, still working by need and still paying income tax.

Yes I’m very lucky to be able to work but I’m aware that this system of supporting others cannot continue.

Supporting others who can’t support themselves is fine.