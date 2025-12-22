'Reader calls for national prostate cancer screening to save lives' - Your Letters plus 1982 Christmas concert memories from Charlton School in our picture from the archive

You can enjoy other pictures from the past and more with our weekly FREE Nostalgia Newsletter - with scores of archive pictures and exclusive features on the history of Shropshire and Mid Wales - all sent to your inbox every Friday. Sign up here.

Prostate tests must happen

There’s no getting away from it - no screening programme means the only way thousands of men will find out they have prostate cancer is by total chance.

For far too many the news will come already too late. This is 2025. Medical science supporting our NHS can prevent this from happening.

Screening is safe, accurate and effective for every man.

Look at the thousands of woman saved through treatment after screening for breast and cervical cancer revealed the need for health interventions.

Treatment programmes for men with prostate cancer and early diagnosis provide clear evidence that 80/90% survive following treatment programmes. Many men receive annual checks for diabetes, heart and blood pressures, cancer, bowel disease. Why not prostate cancer?

Investing in men’s health is better than leaving the cruel 'finger of fate' to be the only determinant of a mans life prospects.

Our NHS must think again and commence a national screening programme for prostate cancer. Prostate cancer doesn't wait. Neither can we.

It’s time to introduce prevention and science over out dated and ineffective GP visits and procedures or insecure men’s self doubts.

Doug James, Midlands

Our town looks just wonderful

Another year comes to an end, and we find our wonderful town in good shape. The Christmas lights again look fantastic and are appreciated by everyone.