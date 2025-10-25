'All this in one of the richest countries in the world - lives are at risk in doing nothing!' - Your Letters plus a daring fire performer in our Picture from the Past series

Fuel poverty is a real travesty

I write in the vain hope that there will be an end to fuel poverty once and for all, no matter how, no matter when, but the sooner the better as lives are at risk in doing nothing. The facts are these:

The number of households struggling with their energy bills has hit 12.1 million – 43%! Some spend 20% of their income on energy! 3.2 million in fuel poverty are pensioners, 964,000 are in 'deep fuel poverty', spending more than 20% on energy. All this in one of the richest countries in the world and where this government has taken away their winter fuel allowance, a buffer against rising fuel prices. How cruel is that? Is it any wonder that Starmer and Reeves are so unpopular, while suppliers are making hay on green policies, net zero and ever increasing taxes.

Energy prices are now falling but consumers are paying £35 a year more via the disconnected 'price cap'. It makes no sense. What are you going to do about this travesty?

M Cooper, Midlands

​Just like scene from Porridge