'Farage - when you scratch below the surface, a different person appears' - Your Letters and an adorable picture from the archives of a baby elephant at West Midlands Safari Park from 2017

Farage is not what he seems

​Carol Owens clearly believes that Nigel Farage is the answer to all of our problems. He certainly knows how to cultivate the populist vote, but when you scratch below the surface, a different person appears.

He likes to portray himself as ordinary Joe Public when actually he is anything but. He owns five houses and his last entry into the House of Commons records shows that his yearly earnings were over half a million pounds from nine paid jobs.

His economic policies are bizarre. His proposed tax cuts will deprive the treasury of £80 billion annually to run the country; the savings needed to obtain that sort of shortfall can only come from drastic cuts to all of the public services, of privatising the NHS.

He claims he would save £40 billion by cancelling net zero when the experts say the saving would be £6 billion.

When the media get round to holding his feet to the fire, a different story will emerge.

