'Why Donald Trump is right to condemn lack of free speech in the UK' - Your Letters

Picture from the Archive - The published caption pasted to the back of this 1952 print in the Star picture archive reads: ‘Wolves goalkeeper Bert Williams was in action again on Saturday, not on one of the crowded First Division grounds but on Burton Albion’s Birmingham League pitch as he tested a shoulder injury.

Staff of J P Wood at The Grove, Craven Arms, some time between 1956 and 1959. This picture loaned a few years ago to the Shropshire Star archive by Mr Don Walls who went to join J P Wood at The Grove, Craven Arms, in 1956 as the poultry specialist. He left in October 1959.

Free speech is a very real issue

​There is a view that the USA should not lecture the UK on freedom of speech because we have perfect freedom to speak already.

Let me challenge this: recently Alison Pearson a Telegraph journalist received a police visit to her to investigate a non criminal hate crime. This concerned a complaint made by an individual who was "upset" by her remarks about transgenderism.

An additional example of an infringement of free speech is the treatment of Philosophy Professor Kathleen Stock who expressed views asserting the reality that only biological women are "real women" for this Miss Stock was hounded out of her job and cancelled on the speaking on the academic circuit. Then there is the example of people being detained for the offence of praying outside abortion clinics. And ofcourse the example of J K Rowling's struggle witn the trans lobby which ended with the high court ruling that for legal purposes only biological adult females are women.

The ideology that has inspired these clashes is known to us as "woke". In short this is an ideology which places human experience and emotional response above what we had previously believed were demonstrable facts. If for example one can identify as a woman then the argument is the rest of us must accept that those who do so are actually women.

For someone like myself who is a committed Christian, this is not something I will ever endorse and I do believe I must be able to articulate this conviction freely even if some feel offence. I do not however, believe that I could do that in this country today. If I am called to assert and defend my religious convictions I will do so irrespective of the consequences it is the fact that consequences do exist that proves free speech in Britain has been and is compromised. J D Vance and President Trump have indeed raised these issues in relation to Britain and wider Europe. I think they do have grounds.

Martin Bristow,

Midlands

Left and rights of party conference

Following their recent party political conference, thank goodness the Liberal Democrats are more to the right on marching bands, and more to the left on floristry.David John,

Church Stretton

I’m colourful and I’m proud of it

I’m wearing pink earrings

And also pink socks

Would you believe it?

Bright pink are my Crocs

They are really quite comfy

To walk on the beach

To stride down the lane

The sea within easy reach

It’s a really lovely colour

I wear it a lot

You may think it’s too bright

I do wear black sometimes

With red and with white

Sometimes I wonder why so many youngsters

Wear so much black?

I can be depressing, when colours lack

They believe it’s the fashion to look so austere

But as they get older, things will become clear!

I’ve never “done” fashion, not stylish I fear!

Josephine Hickens,

Wolverhampton

We must try on climate control

I totally agree that we must do all we can to try to control climate change. Water too has needed to be conserved for decades, but was not, so we and our earth suffer.

In the UK I don't think we've wholly absorbed in the dangers that are facing us now, let alone those who are too young to know, but could gently be taught the realities to preserve, not just their futures, but those of their children and beyond. Care has not been taken in the past, so we need to pay more now, whether we can afford it or not. Our needs, not wants, must become clear so that each of us will do our bit to create a sustainable future. Few of us will enjoy the changes we must make, but so must all those who have control of our futures, from world affairs, local and county governments, to worldwide cooperation, giving support where needed, bearing in mind the real needs of each of the peoples and environments.

The environment and people must come before enrichment of buildings, or their preservation. The environment must be secured for all, not just those who are able to afford more, because it affects everything and everyone, now and for ever. If the old saying, "The rich get richer, while the poor get poorer," continues into the future no-one benefits. We do need investment but it should come from UK citizens as far as possible, with tax rewards for investors who sign to invest for a good period of time, a binding contract with rewards for both sides and greater stability.

Name, address supplied

