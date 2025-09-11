'Having an answer to a question is not the same as solving that problem in real time' - Your Letters: September 11

NOBODY HAS THE ANSWER TO NHS

It is always fascinating to read Roger Watts's letters, because he is always convinced he is correct.

Don’t get me wrong, I have strong views but even so I don’t believe I have the answers to everything. In his most recent letter Mr Watts tells us that he wrote to Laura Kunnesburg to inform her that she should ask Nigel Farage about his plans to fix the NHS!

Mr Watts is convinced that his letter prompted Laura to ask. Mr Farage according to Mr Watts did not give an answer. Well respectfully let me suggest to Mr Watts that nobody including the present PM and the Conservative opposition have the answer either.

As a support to my line of argument I invite Mr Watts to glance back over time at the number of initiatives deployed by governments of both colours, aimed at improving the NHS. I don’t think I am in error in suggesting that not one has "fixed the NHS"