'Learning from this experience, I would advise readers to do what I shall do next time and dial 999' - Your Letters: September 8

ORDEAL WAITING FOR MEDICAL HELP

My wife was discharged hospital, wrongly in my opinion as she was still suffering from the symptoms for which she was admitted.

These included spinal stenosis meaning she could neither walk nor even stand, chronic arthritis, vertigo, high blood pressure and a urinary tract infection. I had to get her a bed downstairs and make arrangements for carers to call both day and night.

With her symptoms worsening and blood pressure rocketing, my daughter called 111 and having stressed the severity of the symptoms and my wife's acute distress, she was told a doctor would make a home call "within six hours".

This was at 2pm. By 7.30pm no one had appeared so I called 111 again and was told all was in order and the call was definitely scheduled to be made. At 9pm I rang again and was again assured that a doctor would call, but "maybe after midnight".

He eventually appeared at 2.30am on Sunday morning when we were both asleep in bed, 12.5 hours after our initial call.

What an absolute disgrace! This is the much vaunted 111 which the NHS laughingly call a "service" but which, in reality, is a cynically created system designed to prevent the paying public from "pestering" their GPs.

Learning from this experience, I would advise readers to do what I shall do next time and dial 999. Five hours in A&E cannot be any worse than the twelve and a half hours my wife had to endure at home.

Name and address supplied

I LIKE THIS BLUE ARM OF THE PARTY

Do my senses deceive me or have I just learned about a political entity known as Blue Labour?

It seems that this is an arm of the Labour Party that believes in constitutional monarchy, the control of national borders, the restoration of national sovereignty and promises peace and protection of the realm.

It also advocates the removal of power from international courts and the restoration of power to duly elected members of the government. And here was I thinking that hope was at an end! And yes, I would like a slice of that!

The trouble is, how would you go about voting for this seemingly utopian organisation without your vote going to this present shower.