'I would urge anyone concerned about this proposed development to let Shropshire Council have the benefit of their views' - Your Letters: August 28

CONCERN OVER HOTEL'S FUTURE

Bridgnorth residents may not be aware that a 'change of use' planning application has been submitted to Shropshire Council to convert Whitburn Grange Hotel, at the corner of Pound Street (Squirrel Bank) and Salop Street, into 'a house of multiple occupation' comprising 15 individual units of accommodation.

If granted this would replace the existing planning permission which is for the hotel and its outbuildings to be converted 'to form six apartments'.

Whilst on the one hand there is no proof that a house of multiple occupation would necessarily be filled with migrants, on the other hand there is absolutely no guarantee that the accommodation would instead be used to house homeless members of the indigenous population.

As things stand the 'change of use' application is, according to the Shropshire Council website, 'pending consideration'.

I would urge anyone concerned about this proposed development to let Shropshire Council have the benefit of their views.

Christopher Gill, Bridgnorth

QR CODES ARE A REAL HEADACHE