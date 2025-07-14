'Labour is good at one thing only and that is spending our money' - Your Letters: July 14

WHAT HOPE HAVE WE IN LEADERS?

Labour governments never cut welfare. This plain truth has been reaffirmed once again by the fiasco over disability benefits. A humiliating climbdown by a government with a majority approaching 200 seats cannot be minimised.

It will be the end of Starmer, Reeves and Kendall who are now firmly in the pocket of the left. All the talk about the adults being back in the room is today completely hollow as the government lurches back to the dark days of the 1970s and the IMF debacle under Callaghan and Healey.

Labour is good at one thing only and that is spending our money. When I say good I refer to the quantity not the efficiency of their spending which frankly, is beyond poor. Saddled with a totally ridiculous and unaffordable net zero policy things can only get even worse. Reeves, should she cling on, must now increase taxes even further despite her once in a lifetime claims. Voting Labour never leads in my experience to a positive result. It usually happens when the electorate has had a long period of stable government and have become disillusioned.

The Conservatives cannot escape their part in giving us this absolute nightmare. Their 14 years were merely a continuation of new labour policies which did zero to address our real enduring problems. That coupled with the sheer ineptitude of Number 10 did for the Conservatives big style and still today they are not trusted, even despised. That change is on the way I have no doubt. Things are going to get even worse as the left flexes their muscles. We will be poorer, less safe, more divided an utter shambles, mired in debt hurtling towards social disintegration. It may sound like scare mongering but nobody should doubt the febrile nature of Britain.

The contempt for and distrust of politicians and the institutions we use to govern us is massive. The two main parties who have governed us have to be implicated. The latest episode is simply the worst of a terrible bunch of governments. When people have no hope they turn to other options and other less tolerant means of expression desire for change.

It is not too late but it is fast getting to that point. A nation with a shared sense of purpose willing to sacrifice for the greater good sounds today, to be utterly implausible. A wartime mentality in peacetime is required can it be done? Not under the Labour or Tory parties as they presently are.