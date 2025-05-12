'You can only hang me once' - Your Letters: May 12

REALITY OF DEATH PENALTY

There are many contentious viewpoints on the subject of the death penalty and strongly held arguments for and against. However, in debating the subject, there are arguments often used about deterrence that are clearly inaccurate.

Rhetoric – the reporting by the media of claims made that had the death penalty been in place when the Moors murderers had been killing children it would have acted as a deterrent.

Reality – during the period they were carrying out the murders the death penalty was in place. However by the time they were caught in 1965 the death penalty had been abolished.

Hindley and Brady would have been aware that if they were caught they would be hanged, thus it is a clear fact that it did not deter them.

Indeed studies carried out in the 1950s when abolition was being considered showed no evidence that the death penalty acted as a deterrent. There was evidence in several cases that the death penalty as a sentence could result in further murders because having killed the perpetrator might commit further murders, of police officers or civilians, in order to escape capture - the statement used being "you can only hang me once".

Roy Sheward, West Midlands

