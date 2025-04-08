'Do we want to follow Alice down the rabbit hole?' - Your Letters: April 8

WE SHOULD FEAR THE RABBIT HOLE

Have any other people recently had an unbelievable request through their letterbox? I was asked to support an "organisation" called Reform, led by a leader claiming to be the answer to the UK and its needy.

This leader (when he is not in the USA supporting an untrustworthy criminal dictator) often appears, with his usual sycophantic smirk, at these USA rallies, where they heap praise on each other. The man he supports is causing vast worldwide problems. Like all dictators, Trump demands total obedience or you are fired and replaced with an obedient follower. The world is going through a strange, unsettled time, a bit like Alice in Wonderland. The question is, do we want to follow Alice down the rabbit hole and be led by the Mad Hatter Farage, who is only concerned with keeping on Trump's side? Trump will keep us guessing each day with fake news that he will announce as the truth, and should you question him, abuse and threats will be heaped down on you.

We followed Farage once down the rabbit hole, leaving the EU, which was disastrous. Now we need to fight to get back into our nearest market to escape Trump and Farage with their self-seeking illusions and get some straight, honest truths.

Roger Cain, Clee Hill

