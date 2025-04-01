'How much faith would you have if your future was being decided by a multi-convicted felon?' - Your Letters: April 1

WORLD IN HANDS OF EGOMANIACS

Question: As a citizen of a bombed and partially invaded country, how much faith would you have if your future was being decided by a multi-convicted felon like Trump and an "if you disagree with me you will painfully vanish" Putin? Both have jumbo-sized egos and if you fall foul of either, unpleasant things may happen to you.

Helping Trump is a billionaire car salesman who recently stopped the money to Yale University which was funding the thousands of forcibly kidnapped Ukrainian children taken to Russia to be returned to their loved ones in the Ukraine. An act of unbelievable cruelty. Meanwhile, the future of this threatened country is being "sorted" out by these two self-obsessed egomaniacs. For some reason Ukraine does not have any say in the future of their own country. These two dictators hold the future of Europe (and the world?) in their grubby little hands. We can only hope things do not reach the nuclear stage that they keep threatening almost daily, and that some form of sense is returned and democracy is re-established so that we all can open a daily or turn on the TV without dread.

Roger Cain, Clee Hill

US WANTS TO CASH IN ON WAR