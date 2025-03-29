'A thank you would make the day go better' - Your Letters: March 29

A THANK-YOU WOULD BE NICE

Being a lady in my seventies, I rely on public transport. Many times I have given up my seat to parents with prams. A thank you would make the day go better, instead of a vague stare, as if it is expected of you.

Miss C Law, West Midlands

FLY TIPPERS NEED TO BE PUNISHED

Every night I read articles in the Star that makes my blood boil and force me to write to this paper.

The government vowed along with local councils to get tough on fly tippers.

Well, I read about] a fly tipper who was given a 13 week suspended jail sentence and a £200 fine for proven two counts of fly tipping. Wow, I bet that will stop him.How about the £100,00 fine and crushing of the vehicle used?