'Learning from past successes – now that’s a novel idea!' - Your Letters: March 7

TAX THE RICH FOR A BETTER OFF UK

To achieve genuine prosperity for everyone across the UK, we must tax the wealthy and reclaim assets that have been sold off.

Currently, all major political parties in this country seem to agree that selling our public assets to the private sector will somehow benefit us all.

But why did we accept this notion?

Take the issue of housing, for example.

Since 2016, more homes have been purchased as 'additional dwellings' – such as holiday homes, buy-to-lets, and second homes – than by first-time buyers.

This shift has led to housing being viewed more as a commodity rather than a place to live.