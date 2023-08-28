LETTER: Have fossil fuels actually helped save the planet?

Imagine if wood was the only fuel available, there would not be a tree or any other burnable plant left on the planet.
That would result in massive desertification and erosion of the planet.
Chris Smith, Horsehay
