LETTER: Have fossil fuels actually helped save the planet?

Readers' lettersPublished: Comments

I know the common narrative these days is that fossil fuels have helped to destroy this planet, but I actually think they may have saved it.

Imagine if wood was the only fuel available, there would not be a tree or any other burnable plant left on the planet.

That would result in massive desertification and erosion of the planet.

Chris Smith, Horsehay

