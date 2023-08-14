LETTER: What next for the great British weather?

Help catch bomb scare 'idiot', urges chairman after Shrewsbury Flower Show survives chaos for 'wonderful' comeback
Premium
Don’t you just love the great British weather?
Within a couple of days I went from walking my dog in a jumper, raincoat and wellies to wearing shorts, T shirt and sunglasses.
You never know, we may even get some snow next week!
Email us at starmail@shropshirestar.co.uk or write to: Shropshire Star Letters, Midland News Association, 51-53 Queen Street, Wolverhampton WV1 1ES. Letters MUST include the writer’s name, address and telephone number. Letters will only be published anonymously in exceptional circumstances. The editor reserves the right to condense or amend letters.