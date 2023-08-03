LETTER: Real housing disaster coming

The UK is full to capacity and tens of thousands of people are homeless, so what is going to happen next winter when many will die of the cold on the streets?
Unless emergency accommodation in the form of caravans or mobile home sites is provided now, a real disaster is coming to Britain.
Our government is trying to put a pint into a half pint pot and are too dim to realise that it won’t go!
W F Kerswell, Picklescott
Send us your letters for publication:
Email us at starmail@shropshirestar.co.uk or write to: Shropshire Star Letters, Midland News Association, 51-53 Queen Street, Wolverhampton WV1 1ES. Letters MUST include the writer’s name, address and telephone number. Letters will only be published anonymously in exceptional circumstances. The editor reserves the right to condense or amend letters.