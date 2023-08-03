LETTER: Real housing disaster coming

New housing

The UK is full to capacity and tens of thousands of people are homeless, so what is going to happen next winter when many will die of the cold on the streets?

Unless emergency accommodation in the form of caravans or mobile home sites is provided now, a real disaster is coming to Britain.

Our government is trying to put a pint into a half pint pot and are too dim to realise that it won’t go!

W F Kerswell, Picklescott

