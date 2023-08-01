LETTER: They all deserve gold medals

NHS

So many thanks to everyone - for making phone calls, for the urgent care by Mr Douthwaite at the dental surgery, X-rays and all the staff - mopping up. Thanks to Vicki for arranging with the hospital for arm X-rays and for her transport, even calling me at home late in the day.

Thank you for the good care at the hospital - there should be more like this one! Such lovely folk.

In my book Keiren and everyone else deserve gold medals. Healing well and looking beautiful!

Barbara Rogers, Craven Arms

