LETTER: Just how ‘green’ is solar energy?

How ‘green’ is solar energy when the cost of manufacturing, distribution, building and ultimate replacement of the panels is factored in?

Solar panels

What’s the use of this intermittent power if we’re all starving when food productive land is taken out? Why isn’t it compulsory for all new builds to have roof solar panels, particularly commercial buildings? Why doesn’t the government subsidise the retrofitting of panels on older properties instead of wasting billions on vanity projects like HS2, which must be causing vast amounts of pollution?

WI Huxley, Reabrook

