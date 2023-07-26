LETTER: Missed chance on solar energy

Solar

It is also true, of course, that we need solar energy. However, once again this government has missed an opportunity to stay ahead of the game.

Solar panel roofing could have been required on every new house build. I have solar panels on my roof, which has allowed me to use my own electricity and pump extra wattage into the grid.

Additionally, areas of industrial and commercial roof space must be better than using fields required for food.

R.Wilford, Shrewsbury

