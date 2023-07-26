LETTER: Missed chance on solar energy

Readers' letters

In answer to your request for views, it is right that we must preserve land for food and the countryside.

It is also true, of course, that we need solar energy. However, once again this government has missed an opportunity to stay ahead of the game.

Solar panel roofing could have been required on every new house build. I have solar panels on my roof, which has allowed me to use my own electricity and pump extra wattage into the grid.

Additionally, areas of industrial and commercial roof space must be better than using fields required for food.

R.Wilford, Shrewsbury

Send us your letters for publication:

Email us at starmail@shropshirestar.co.uk or write to: Shropshire Star Letters, Midland News Association, 51-53 Queen Street, Wolverhampton WV1 1ES. Letters MUST include the writer’s name, address and telephone number. Letters will only be published anonymously in exceptional circumstances. The editor reserves the right to condense or amend letters.

