LETTER: It was excellent service from start to finish

NHS

After damaging my finger and waiting a week to see if it would cure itself, I called 111 in the evening who after due consideration told me to contact my surgery first thing the following morning.

The doctor from there telephoned me to discuss the information he’d received from 111. I was then sent to Shrewsbury A&E and by 11 o clock I had been triaged, had three X-rays on my hand and been seen by staff in the Small Injury Clinic. They asked me to attend the Orthopaedic Clinic the following day at 9:00, and by 9:45 I had been seen by a doctor and a consultant who made the decision to send me for an operation at the RJ&AH Orthopaedic Hospital in Oswestry. Later that day I had a call to book me into the hospital in 8 days’ time.

Arriving at the RJ&AH at 7:15, I was seen by two doctors, an anaesthetist, and a consultant, and booked in by a sister who took me to a lovely pod area and then to the operating theatre. I woke up at 13:00 by a sister who brought a drink and sandwiches.

I’d like to thank all the staff I met, and of course all the backroom staff who made this possible. That day 68 operations were completed. Every day they complete between 60-70 operations and all I heard were people thanking the staff. What an excellent service from start to finish by so many lovely professional people.

P F Harris, Shrewsbury

