LETTER: 14 years of Tory rule is too long

Readers' letters

The uncontrollable stampede of sitting Tory MPs deciding not to stand at the next General Election brings to mind the old wives tale of lemmings sensing a forthcoming catastrophe and chucking themselves off the nearest cliff, thereby cutting out the middle man before being pushed.

A general election is looming
The political reality, regardless of personnel or policies, is that 14 years of Tory rule is too long in power and this registers even with non-political voters.

Peter Steggles, Rushbury

