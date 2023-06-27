LETTER: Scheme will lift water onto dry land

June 5, page nine, headline ‘Schemes to tackle flooding on Severn welcomed by MP’.
June 8, page three, headline ‘Go ahead for 1.7m pounds scheme to cut flooding’.
Proposed for the Rea Brook, 200 leaky dams and 35 water storage features. Proposed for the River Perry, re-wetting of peat land and five water storage features.
This will reduce the gradient and velocity of the Rea Brook and the River Perry, creating silt settlement sumps 16 miles and 14 miles long respectively.
This will lift the flood water out of the Rea Brook and River Perry channels and onto the formerly dry land on both sides.
Nigel J Bower, Ellesmere
